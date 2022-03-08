Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,798 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ameren worth $35,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ameren by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after purchasing an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 0.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ameren by 86.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 45,966.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,214,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.