Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Shares of AMBA opened at $84.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.55. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -116.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,791 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ambarella by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

