Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.
NASDAQ AMZN traded down $28.77 on Tuesday, hitting $2,720.29. 4,556,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,308.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
