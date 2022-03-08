Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $28.77 on Tuesday, hitting $2,720.29. 4,556,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,308.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,671.45 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.