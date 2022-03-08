Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.790-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,636,811. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.