Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 451.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after buying an additional 195,862 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 509.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 54,256 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

