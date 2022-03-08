Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
ATRWF stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $14.62.
