Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR) Receives C$13.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARR shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday. Cormark lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Shares of ARR stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$13.52. 27,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,826. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a current ratio of 164.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.47 million and a P/E ratio of -180.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.16.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.