AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$32.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. AltaGas traded as high as C$29.15 and last traded at C$29.15, with a volume of 224174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.34.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.39.

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

