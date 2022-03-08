Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on April 6th

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of ARTL stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Alpha Real Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.48). The stock has a market cap of £87.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a current ratio of 94.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.90.
About Alpha Real Trust (Get Rating)
