Alpha Real Trust Limited (ARTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on April 6th

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Tuesday. Alpha Real Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.48). The stock has a market cap of £87.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a current ratio of 94.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.90.

Get Alpha Real Trust alerts:

About Alpha Real Trust (Get Rating)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.