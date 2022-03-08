Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading 6.6% Higher on Strong Earnings

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $125.92 and last traded at $124.30. 2,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 369,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.64.

The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

