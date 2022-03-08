Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $56.06 million and $18.57 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.59 or 0.06572363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,570.92 or 0.99702278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046713 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

