Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Down 8.1% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) were down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $144.09 and last traded at $144.09. Approximately 4,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 217,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.85.

Specifically, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,401 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,213. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.10. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,197,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

