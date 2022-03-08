Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.16% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 551,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,024,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,667,000 after acquiring an additional 609,259 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 184,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 208,997 shares in the last quarter.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $28.40.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

