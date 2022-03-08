Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 107.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 235,792 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,151 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 366,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

