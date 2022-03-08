agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59. agilon health has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.57.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 2,707.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 585,488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $3,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

