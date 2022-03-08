Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.890-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

AGTI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 265,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.64. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

AGTI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

In other Agiliti news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $759,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after buying an additional 197,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Agiliti by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Agiliti during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Agiliti by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

