Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $21.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Afya traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 3212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

AFYA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Afya by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 459,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Afya by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Afya by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Afya by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

