AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $85.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,694.10 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $128.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 537,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $37,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

