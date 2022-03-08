AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded up $6.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.85. 636,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,174. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,694.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,530,000 after acquiring an additional 108,458 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,686 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after buying an additional 232,001 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,234,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

