AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.32. Approximately 81,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,134,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78.
About AerCap (NYSE:AER)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
