AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.32. Approximately 81,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,134,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth about $558,957,000. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,382,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,069,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,230,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

