Advance Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.20 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

