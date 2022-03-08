Adecoagro Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,915% compared to the typical daily volume of 254 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adecoagro by 871.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

AGRO traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.11. Adecoagro has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

