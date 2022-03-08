Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter.

ADXN stock opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74. Addex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADXN shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Addex Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

