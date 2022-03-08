Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BCE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 97.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. 85,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.82.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

