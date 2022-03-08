Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,895 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 2.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of Rogers Communications worth $49,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on RCI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

