Addenda Capital Inc. Has $10.46 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after buying an additional 122,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,740.58.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock traded up $12.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,829.85. 12,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,409.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,373.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,815.97 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.68 by $2.15. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.