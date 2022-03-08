Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 1,511 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 986.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,224,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $77.73. 14,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,084. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.