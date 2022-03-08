ACM Research Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 24th (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) are going to split on Thursday, March 24th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 24th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 24th.

ACM Research stock opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.80. ACM Research has a 12 month low of $60.84 and a 12 month high of $119.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 0.63.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. ACM Research had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ACM Research will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACM Research from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ACM Research from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ACM Research from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 21.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

