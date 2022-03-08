Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $22.79 and a one year high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,817,000 after purchasing an additional 626,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,269 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.