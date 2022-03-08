Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NYSE AAN opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 12.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.