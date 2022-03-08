Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
NYSE AAN opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aaron’s (Get Rating)
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
