A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28,607.50.

AMKBY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 26,965.00 to 30,355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKBY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 581,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,561. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 50.96%.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

