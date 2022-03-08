908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Issues Earnings Results

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 90.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MASS stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,050. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.59. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $433.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $187,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after buying an additional 384,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 61,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 56,733 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 50,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

