$9.03 EPS Expected for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $9.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.70. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $5.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full-year earnings of $36.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $39.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $32.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.87 to $34.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share.

GPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Shares of NYSE GPI traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $189.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,449. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.21 and its 200-day moving average is $184.92. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.69. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $143.00 and a 52 week high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.79%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,521. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

