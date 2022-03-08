8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.05.

Several research firms recently commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $11.12. 1,768,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. 8X8 has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.10.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,503. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 95.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $209,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.