89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,911 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of 89bio worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in 89bio by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 89bio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 806,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in 89bio by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in 89bio by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 89bio alerts:

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,091 shares of company stock valued at $532,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 89bio from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

ETNB opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.80. 89bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

About 89bio (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.