8,804 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.08. 5,059,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,719,627. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $186.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average of $169.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

