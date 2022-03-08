8,377 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $941,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Corsair Gaming by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Corsair Gaming stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.38. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $510.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.94 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

