$79.05 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will post $79.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $83.33 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $87.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $470.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.04 million to $472.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $604.78 million, with estimates ranging from $579.93 million to $639.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of COLL stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 294,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,650. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

