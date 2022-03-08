69,680 Shares in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of PKX opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. POSCO has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.67%.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

