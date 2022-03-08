$6.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.67 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $27.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.54 billion to $28.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.86 billion to $29.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $140.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar Tree (DLTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.