5,975 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $382,655,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.14.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

