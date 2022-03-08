$569.17 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) to report $569.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $581.81 million and the lowest is $557.71 million. Copa posted sales of $185.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 206.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,740,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,853,000 after buying an additional 79,814 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,923,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,308,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after buying an additional 647,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,614,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,088,000 after buying an additional 150,759 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 1.45. Copa has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $97.63.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

