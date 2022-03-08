$435.29 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $435.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $448.73 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.96.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $404.15. 14,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $465.20 and its 200-day moving average is $489.34. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 106.87 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

