$41.23 Million in Sales Expected for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) to announce $41.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.25 million and the highest is $135.00 million. uniQure reported sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,062.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $133.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $124.86 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.91. 10,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,000. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $739.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05. uniQure has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $38.80.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $56,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,111 shares of company stock valued at $865,406 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 20,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in uniQure by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in uniQure by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

