$4.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.21 billion and the lowest is $3.98 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.17 billion to $15.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $16.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

LH stock traded down $7.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.68. 36,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $231.64 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,072 shares of company stock valued at $308,191. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 30,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

