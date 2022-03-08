30,511 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,254,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD stock opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.17 and its 200-day moving average is $104.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $131.10.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $139.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.02.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

