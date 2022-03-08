$301.94 Million in Sales Expected for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) to announce $301.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $303.80 million. Upstart reported sales of $121.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 148.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upstart.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total value of $1,438,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,874 shares of company stock worth $33,524,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $15.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,571,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,049. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.79 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $401.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its 200-day moving average is $210.35.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.