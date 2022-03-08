27,560 Shares in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after buying an additional 62,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 183.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 557,270 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 0.9% in the third quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 716,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Rambus by 14.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

