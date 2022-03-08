2,700 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.99. 296,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

