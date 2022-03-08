2,438 Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BRP by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 67,625 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in BRP by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BRP by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,212,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.04 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. lifted their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

About BRP (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.